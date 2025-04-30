Aqarat's Reforms To Enhance Sustainable Real Estate Sector

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) has officially announced the implementation of the provisions of Law No. (6) of 2014, which governs the regulation of Qatar's real estate sector. This strategic move aligns with Aqarat's broader efforts to enhance the investment climate and drive sustainable sector growth, in support of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Speaking at a press conference held yesterday, Chairman of Aqarat, Eng. Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, described the implementation as a“qualitative leap” in the Authority's mission to elevate transparency, safeguard stakeholders' rights, and standardise real estate practices in accordance with international best practices.

As part of this reform initiative, Aqarat has introduced several new measures, including the initial registration of real estate developers, the formation of licensing and dispute resolution committees, and the issuance of detailed guidelines for managing real estate development escrow accounts, in collaboration with the Qatar Central Bank.

Eng. Al Obaidli noted that Aqarat will begin licensing developers and real estate projects based on well-defined criteria to ensure market credibility and operational efficiency. The Authority will also strengthen its oversight mechanisms to monitor project implementation and enforce compliance with approved standards reinforcing protection for all parties involved.

The press conference also featured the signing of strategic memoranda of understanding with JMG Holding Group and Commercial Bank, aimed at bolstering public-private partnerships and enhancing the real estate investment environment.

CEO of JMJ Group Holding, Sheikh Jabor bin Mansour Jabor Al Thani, praised Aqarat's initiatives. He said“We commend the Authority's commitment to building a transparent and sustainable investment framework. These reforms lay the foundation for trust between developers and investors and support projects that reflect the needs of our community.”

Echoing this sentiment, Assistant General Manager and Head of the Government Sector at Commercial Bank, Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah Al Thani, stated:“In line with our commitment to national development, we are proud to be the first bank in Qatar to launch a Real Estate Escrow Account in partnership with Aqarat. This milestone promotes transparency, fosters investor confidence, and supports the sector's sustainable future.”

Eng. Al Obaidli reaffirmed the Authority's commitment to creating a fair and transparent investment ecosystem.“Together, we are not just building real estate projects but we are shaping a national legacy of innovation, progress, and long-term prosperity,” he added.