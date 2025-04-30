No Pakistani National In Tripura, Says CM Manik Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 30 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday confirmed that there are currently no Pakistani nationals residing in the state. The Chief Minister's remarks came in response to the Central government's recent directive to all states and Union Territories to identify and deport Pakistani citizens following the April 22 terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of an event in Agartala, Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, said:“At present, there are no Pakistani nationals in Tripura. But foreigners from other country who were staying in the state have already been pushed back or legal action taken against them.”

The announcement on the absence of Pakistani nationals in Tripura appears to underscore the state government's compliance with central directives and its proactive stance on national security.

The Chief Minister earlier said that around 200 Bangladeshi nationals were detected in the state in the recent past and legal actions were taken against them.

A report has already been sent to the Union Home Ministry detailing the presence of foreign nationals in Tripura along with the security measures undertaken, Saha had said.

Soon after, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently called him Saha held a virtual meeting with the Superintendents of Police and District Magistrates of all eight districts and directed immediate action to identify foreign nationals in the state.

"We are conducting thorough investigations, and I have submitted a detailed report to Delhi confirming that no Pakistani nationals have been found in Tripura to date," he added.

Meanwhile, Tripura Police on Wednesday arrested one more person for making“anti-national” comments on a social media post-Pahalgam terror attack.

A police official identified the accused as Saled Miah, 50, a resident of Bodhjungnagar in western Tripura.

Earlier Tripura Police have arrested three persons including a retired teacher and a student leader in the state's Dhalai and Gomati districts and there are now in jail custody, while six other persons either questioned by the police or in surveillance or proceedings under process for making contentious remarks on social media after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The official said that the three people were arrested under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. Police authorities have asked the people not to make any controversial or anti-national comments on social media relating to religion or sensitive matters, which might create ethnic or law and order problems.

The police authorities also told the people that stringent legal action would be taken against those involved in such activity.

“Certain individuals were circulating provocative and misleading messages on social media. Please be aware that forwarding, sharing, or creating such content is an offence under the law. Stringent legal action will be taken against those involved in such activity,” the Tripura Police said in a post on X.

The police also urged everyone not to pay attention to or forward any provocative and misleading messages.