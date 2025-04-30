Epos Now And Foodhub Announce Full Product Integration

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Epos Now , a leading global AI-driven point-of-sale (POS) and payments provider, has launched a full product integration with the online ordering platform Foodhub . The collaboration enables an end-to-end order management system for hospitality businesses that could radically improve their customers' online ordering, preparation, service and delivery experience.Epos Now's clients in the UK can benefit from the integration right away.Foodhub enables customers to place online orders with restaurants and takeaways through its easy-to-use app or through a restaurant's own website. With the new integration, those orders then move seamlessly into the restaurant's Epos Now POS system where the kitchen, bar and service teams can get straight to work.The partnership brings the best of both worlds to hospitality businesses who need fast, intuitive online ordering and a world-class point-of-sale system that can manage every aspect of their food business.Epos Now's VP of Strategic Partnerships, Ryan Heaphy, said: 'We are excited to partner with Foodhub to provide hospitality businesses with seamless, integrated delivery solutions that give the ability to expand their reach while reducing costs. At Epos Now, we are committed to equipping businesses with the best technology to enhance operations and customer experiences. This partnership with Foodhub will empower restaurants and takeaways with smarter, more connected systems, helping them compete and thrive.'Foodhub's VP of Global Sales and Partnerships, David McGuinness, said: 'This partnership is going to allow Epos Now businesses the chance to easily list on the Foodhub marketplace app, reaching more than 1 million customers for a very low cost. Those clients will also enjoy the halo effect of Foodhub's big brand marketing campaigns in 2025 and beyond. For hospitality businesses benefitting from Epos Now point of sale technology, bolting on to Foodhub's delivery solutions and listing on our marketplace is a no brainer.'About Epos NowEpos Now is a leading AI-driven point-of-sale and embedded finance platform operating in 10 countries, including the US, supporting over 80,000 small and medium-sized business locations. Founded in Norwich in 2011, Epos Now empowers underserved merchants in retail and hospitality globally, driving their success and enabling them to compete with industry giants.About FoodhubFoodhub is a UK-based online food ordering portal that has more than 30,000 restaurants listed on its marketplace on and through the Foodhub app available for iOS and Android. Orders are growing year-on-year, with active users at over 1 million a year, and orders growing 10% year on year. Launched in 2018, the Foodhub app outperforms the top three marketplace portals in Trust Pilot. Now listing Papa Johns, TGI Fridays, and Subway among other national brands. For more information, please go to foodhubforbusiness

