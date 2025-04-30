Annals Of Family Medicine: Four New Studies Test Digital And Artificial Intelligence Screening Tools In Family Medicine

Dementia screening in older adults

Two related studies from Indiana University tested a digital cognitive assessment tool for patients aged 65 and older across seven diverse primary care clinics. The first study found that nearly half of patients screened showed possible signs of cognitive impairment. A second companion study focused on implementation, showed that maintaining clinician engagement depended on allowing flexibility in workflow design across clinics. Screening rates increased throughout the 12-month study, and a brain-health navigator, who was a registered nurse, was introduced to support patients with positive screenings and assist clinicians with follow-up assessments.

AI-enabled cardiovascular screening in women

A Mayo Clinic pilot study evaluated whether AI-driven tools using electrocardiograms and a digital stethoscope could detect heart dysfunction in women of reproductive age. In the diagnostic cohort, which included women already scheduled for echocardiograms, the tools showed strong performance in identifying left ventricular systolic dysfunction (cardiomyopathy). In the screening cohort, made up of young women seen in routine primary care, the rate of positive screens was low, suggesting that the need for confirmatory echocardiograms is likely to be acceptable if routine screening is implemented.

Tablet-based hearing screening in French family practice

A study conducted in private family practices in France tested the feasibility of tablet-based hearing screenings using Bluetooth headphones. Out of 516 eligible patients, 219 completed the screening at their primary care visits. On average, it took about six minutes per patient to complete the process, including consent and instructions. Although 27 percent screened positive for hearing impairment, only a small number followed through with specialty care.

An accompanying editorial emphasizes that the value of digital screening tools lies not only in what they do, but in how they are implemented. It calls for adaptable workflows, team-based care, and systems that support clinicians and patients beyond the moment of screening. "In a time when news headlines tout the inevitability of algorithms replacing clinicians, these examples show that digital tools work best when they augment rather than replace them," the authors write.

