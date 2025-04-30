Ghanim Al-Muftah Roots For PSG During Champions League Showdown In London

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

London: Qatari motivational speaker and YouTube streamer Ghanim Al-Muftah attended the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain at Emirates Stadium in London on Tuesday. He was seen alongside Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, President of PSG as the French club clinched a crucial 0-1 away victory thanks to an early strike from Ousmane Dembélé, boosting their chances of reaching the final. The second leg of the semi-final will take place on Wednesday, May 7, at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Al-Muftah, who rose to global prominence after appearing alongside Morgan Freeman at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, was named a FIFA ambassador in January 2024. He travelled to London to support PSG as the Qatari-owned French club aims to claim its first major European title.