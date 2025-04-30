SKNV Launches Kefunovatm, A Custom Formulated 5-FU Prescription Medication

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Kefunova is exactly what dermatology providers have been asking for-a trusted, high-quality option to target actinic keratosis and superficial basal cell carcinoma," said Spencer Malkin, CEO of SKNV. "It answers a clear need in the clinical community for medications that integrate seamlessly into treatment plans. With a well-established mechanism and a formulation built for reliability and convenience, Kefunova is designed to support both dispensing in-office as well as prescribing direct-to-patient."

SKNV announces the launch of Kefunova Cream (Fluorouracil 5%, Calcipotriene 0.005%), a new prescription-only medication.

Post thi

Kefunova combines two time-tested active ingredients- Fluorouracil , a topical chemotherapy agent, and Calcipotriene , a vitamin D analog-to support a synergistic treatment approach. Together, they promote lesion clearance through enhanced immune activation and cell turnover.

Kefunova is manufactured at SKNV's FDA-Registered 503B Outsourcing Facility, which operates under strict CGMP standards. The cream arrives ready-to-use and is available for both in-office dispensing and e-prescribing through EMR systems, giving providers the flexibility they need to meet growing demand. For patients nationwide facing the uncertainty of actinic keratosis or superficial basal cell carcinoma, Kefunova Cream represents hope-an affordable, accessible path toward healing and control.

Providers can learn more or request to place an order by visiting .

ABOUT SKNV

Empowering Dermatology Practices. Enhancing Patient Access -SKNV is transforming dermatologic care with high-quality topical medications manufactured at its FDA-Registered 503B Outsourcing Facility. By eliminating common pharmacy barriers like prior authorizations, SKNV helps providers deliver more efficient, office-controlled care-whether through in-office dispensing or direct-to-patient prescriptions. Focused on treating conditions such as acne, melasma, rosacea, and alopecia, SKNV enables practices to streamline workflows while supporting patient satisfaction. Its formulations are made to the highest standards, often free from unnecessary excipients like allergens and irritants, where clinically appropriate. SKNV serves over 4,000 providers nationwide and continues to set new benchmarks in dermatology by making effective, practice-driven care more accessible.

Learn more at and discover how FDA-Registered 503B Outsourcing Facilities enhance quality and supply at /why-503b .

DISCLAIMER: Kefunova cream is made by SKNV LLC, an FDA-Registered 503B Outsourcing Facility. The FDA does not review or approve drugs made by outsourcing facilities for safety, efficacy, quality, or indications for use. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetics Act exempts customized drugs from such approval requirements. Although other parties have conducted clinical studies on Fluorouracil and Calcipotriene, SKNV's customized medications are exempt from clinical studies.

Media Contact: Morgan Miller

Email: [email protected]

Website :

SOURCE SKNV