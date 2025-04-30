SCAN Health Plan Opens First-Ever Storefront In Henderson, Nevada

Invite-Only Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Scheduled for May 6

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, is proud to announce the grand opening of SCAN Central , its first-ever storefront location, opening in Henderson, Nevada.SCAN Central signals a new chapter for SCAN Health Plan as it extends its reach into Southern Nevada. Tailored to serve both SCAN members and the local senior community, the SCAN Central is a hub of community engagement and support, committed to enriching the lives of older adults and their families. It offers a destination for all Medicare-related needs, wellness activities, and social connections in a warm and welcoming environment.“This is a pivotal moment in SCAN's journey,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan.“As SCAN continues to expand and grow, the opening of SCAN Central reflects our desire to be present and accessible to the community and people we serve.”Located in the heart of Henderson, Nevada, SCAN Central is open to the public Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT. The center offers a state-of-the-art facility featuring dedicated activity rooms and flexible office spaces, and hosts a wide variety of events and services, including:. Medicare Support: Community members can meet with licensed sales representatives to learn more about their Medicare options and receive personalized guidance.. Engaging Activities: SCAN members and local seniors can enjoy fun events like bingo, creative arts classes, and social gatherings.. Community Connection: SCAN Central is designed to foster strong relationships among members, brokers, providers, and the broader community.. Health and Wellness Services: Visitors can take advantage of health screenings, flu clinics, and wellness workshops that promote healthy living and independence.To celebrate this milestone, SCAN will host an invite-only grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, May 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT.The exclusive event will include appearances by the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, the Asian Chamber of Commerce, a lively Mariachi band, and the spirited Vegas Golden Gals, Las Vegas's beloved senior lady's pom-pom team.“We are thrilled to formally introduce SCAN Central to the Henderson community,” said Karen Schulte, President of Medicare for SCAN Health Plan.“This center is more than just a space-it's an embodiment of our mission to keep seniors healthy and independent, while also keeping them connected.”“Our goal is to meet older adults where they are, and SCAN Central is a big step in that direction,” added Michael Blea, SCAN's Chief Growth Officer.“We're proud to bring this resource to Henderson and to build deeper, more meaningful relationships with the community.”Media are invited to attend and cover the event. Opportunities for interviews, photography, and broadcast coverage will be available. To RSVP, email Seffrah Orlando at ....Event Details (for media)What: SCAN Central Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting CeremonyWhen: Tuesday, May 6 | 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PSTWhere: 1000 N Green Valley Pkwy Suite 720, Henderson, NV 89074Note: This is a private event with limited capacity. RSVP required.SCAN Central Hours of Operation:Monday – Friday | 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.Phone: (702) 213-6880For more information about SCAN Central, click here .About SCAN GroupSCAN Group, is a mission-driven not-for-profit organization dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group's Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation's foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves over 300,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. SCAN's care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit and

