2025 NAUMD Awards Celebrate Excellence In Uniforms That Work Hard And Wear Well

- Rick Levine, Executive Director of the NAUMDSAUGERTIES, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD) has announced the winners of the 2025 NAUMD Awards , recognizing excellence across the association's three signature categories: Best Dressed Public Safety Department, Image of the Year, and Innovation Awards. These honors celebrate uniform programs that go beyond appearance to deliver real-world impact through thoughtful design, durability, functionality, and team pride. Far from being simple competitions, these awards acknowledge how great uniforms help professionals perform better, present confidently, and feel connected to a larger purpose.“Each of these programs solves a real-world challenge,” said Rick Levine, Executive Director of NAUMD.“Whether it's staying cool in the Arizona sun, navigating high-profile airport terminals, or leading a luxury guest experience-these uniforms are purpose-built for performance and pride.”Public Safety & Law EnforcementIn public safety, departments tackled form, function, and tradition head-on. Fechheimer's Power Flex uniform for the Phoenix Police Department set a new bar for comfort and climate control. Their collaboration with Galls on Henrico County Police Department's two-tone hybrid uniform delivered both mobility and polish. Liberty Uniform Mfg. modernized the Gaffney Police Department's look with a breathable Class A uniform bridging tradition and community engagement.Read's Uniforms brought cohesion to Southport Fire Department Honor Guard with high-collar red jackets and gold trim. Amwear USA and Krys Banker created an eye-catching ensemble for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight Fire Department, balancing Disney-level visibility with fire service tradition. Spiewak, Inc. enhanced the legacy of the California Highway Patrol and Vermont State Police, integrating new features without losing their iconic looks.Innovation in gear also stood out. Fechheimer's LITVEST, a light-embedded vest, improves officer visibility while preserving body cam access. LION introduced HeroCert Cover Pants for fire-retardant protection in a flexible design. Hunter Apparel's FLEXGUARDexoskeleton reimagined limb protection with full mobility and military-grade performance.Transportation & TravelTransportation programs focused on branding, comfort, and readiness. Brooks Brothers, through Catalyst Brands, delivered a refined, functional wardrobe for United Airlines, serving 54,000 employees. CIMA Uniforms refreshed Metrolinx's program with high-visibility, ergonomic designs tailored to Canada's transit and climate.ServiceWear Apparel rolled out a performance-first uniform for Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) that's durable, polished, and practical. Unisync Group redesigned the uniform program for Société de transport de Montréal, covering nearly 9,000 roles across metro and bus systems with styles suited for outdoor, underground, and seasonal conditions.At sea, Design Collective by Cintas outfitted the Ritz-Carlton Yacht ILMA with venue-specific wardrobes blending resort elegance with maritime durability. On land and in the air, HPI powered by BAMKO launched the PiNK Collection for Spirit Airlines, a limited-edition line raising breast cancer awareness while reinforcing brand identity.Hospitality, Retail & ServiceIn hospitality and retail, uniforms served as branding tools and morale boosters. Design Collective by Cintas delivered luxurious collections for the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac in Québec and Fairmont Breakers Long Beach in California, blending historic inspiration with modern functionality. Dressbest Uniforms brought this approach to the Plaza Hotel in New York and Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Costa Rica, with designs balancing elegance and climate-specific performance.Retail brands used uniforms to build unity. Affinity created the Mary Kay Directors Pink Collection to celebrate top sales leaders with garments blending Chanel-inspired elegance and business-ready function. Lands' End Business Outfitters partnered with Wells Fargo on apparel for 38,000 employees, offering a flexible, inclusive line that saw a 92% adoption rate.In food service, HPI powered by BAMKO redefined Taco Bell's uniforms with gender-neutral fits, durable fabrics, and bold design. Universal Orlando Resort's DreamWorks Land embraced storytelling through recycled materials, UV protection, and playful visual themes.Innovation & TechnologyThis year's winners proved the industry is future-ready. Bodd Technologies transformed sizing for United Airlines with 3D body scanners, improving fit accuracy and reducing manual labor. Affinity developed Air Tech Polyester Stretch for McDonald's, combining breathability and durability without elastane.Unisync Group launched a mobile app for uniform management, streamlining orders and updates across large programs. FiberLok Technologies introduced LumoTex, a mixed-media emblem enhancing visibility without sacrificing branding. Penn Emblem's woven badges for Billy Strings' tour showcased the power of precision embroidery in merchandise.Workwear Outfitters, through Red Kap, revamped Volvo's technician uniforms with flame-resistant options for EV work, gender-specific fits, and stain-resistant, flexible fabrics.Sustainability & ImpactSustainability is now central. Arrow Uniforms led with AROUND, a closed-loop recycling initiative that turned 17.5 tonnes of used uniforms into new products. Monterey Textiles tackled industrial waste with ECO-FYRE, a recycled aramid fabric offering fire protection for oil and gas workers.Kariwala Industries launched Digital Product Passports, embedding scannable lifecycle data into garments for transparency and compliance. Logistik Unicorp developed tactical uniforms for Environment and Climate Change Canada's wildlife enforcement teams, designed for firearm compatibility and rugged terrain.Unisync Group again stood out with a CSA-compliant outerwear program for Federated Co-operatives. Reflective elements were integrated into jackets, eliminating the need for separate vests and improving safety and comfort.From high-tech fabrics to heritage tailoring, the 2025 NAUMD Award winners prove that uniforms aren't just about appearance-they're about empowerment, identity, and performance.To explore the full list of recipients or learn more about NAUMD, visit naumd/awards .

