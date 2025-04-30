403
IOM Discloses Majority of Migrant Deaths Linked to Conflict Zones
(MENAFN) A recent report from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has disclosed that most migrant deaths in recent years have stemmed from forced migration due to war, violence, natural disasters, and other emergency situations—not voluntary movement.
Since 2014, over 52,000 migrants have died globally while fleeing areas affected by crises. This figure makes up almost 72% of all documented migrant fatalities during that time frame, according to the report published on Tuesday.
Of those, more than 39,000 people died inside regions experiencing conflict or disaster, while at least 13,500 lost their lives attempting to escape such environments.
"These numbers are a tragic reminder that people risk their lives when insecurity, lack of opportunity, and other pressures leave them with no safe or viable options at home," said IOM Director General Amy Pope.
"We must invest to create stability and opportunity within communities, so that migration is a choice, not a necessity."
The report emphasized that 54% of all recorded migrant fatalities occurred in or close to areas impacted by conflict or environmental catastrophe.
Despite the magnitude of the issue, IOM noted that migrants often remain overlooked in humanitarian aid strategies and emergency response systems.
"Too often, migrants fall through the cracks," noted Julia Black, the coordinator of IOM’s Missing Migrants Project.
"And due to data gaps – especially in war zones and disaster areas – the true death toll is likely far higher than what we’ve recorded," she remarked.
The organization is advocating for enhanced global collaboration to mitigate the dangers migrants face. It has called on governments and aid agencies to broaden legal migration routes, ensure better healthcare and aid access for mobile populations, and strengthen data systems for more effective protection.
"When staying is no longer possible, we must work together to enable safe, legal, and orderly pathways that protect lives," Pope noted.
