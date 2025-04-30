403
Ray Dalio Warns of Global Disruption After Trump Tariffs
(MENAFN) Ray Dalio, the wealthy originator of Bridgewater Associates, voiced serious concerns on Tuesday about the consequences of U.S. Leader Donald Trump’s tariff strategies.
According to Dalio, the globe is nearing a collapse of not only the financial framework but also internal political stability and the global diplomatic balance.
He described the situation as being "on the brink" of multiple systemic failures.
In a message shared on the platform X, Dalio acknowledged that while many people still hope these trade conflicts will ease through continued negotiation, he is increasingly hearing from those involved in global commerce that "it is already too late."
His comments suggest a growing sense of urgency and pessimism from stakeholders directly impacted by these economic shifts.
Famous for anticipating the 2008 financial meltdown, Dalio has consistently issued bleak forecasts about global economic trends.
He now claims that a rising number of individuals, particularly those who export goods to the United States, are beginning to accept that the tariff situation is not a passing issue.
Instead, he insists that “these problems won't go away,” and that a drastic reduction in reliance on the U.S. must be considered an unavoidable new reality.
Dalio also highlighted that America is no longer in a position to maintain its dominance as the primary global consumer and borrower.
He criticized the assumption that the U.S. will be repaid in strong and stable dollars, calling such expectations “naive.” As a result, he urged other nations to start developing alternate financial strategies to adapt to this changing landscape.
“There is a growing risk that the United States, imposing these challenges to deal with, will increasingly be bypassed by a world of countries that will adapt to these separations from the United States and create new synapses that grow around it,” he concluded, suggesting that a global realignment may be underway, with new alliances and systems forming independently of U.S. influence.
