Putin envoy says third parties attempting to disrupt US-Russia discussions
(MENAFN) Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s investment envoy, has accused certain countries of attempting to disrupt efforts to normalize relations between Russia and the United States. Speaking after a rare three-day visit to Washington, Dmitriev shared his concerns with reporters, stating that some nations are working to hinder the restoration of Russian-American ties.
Dmitriev pointed out that the negotiations have been clouded by “false rumors, misquotes, and incorrect interpretations” and stressed that a coordinated campaign is being waged in the media to undermine relations between Russia and the US. He mentioned that various politicians are actively attempting to distort Russia’s statements and intentions. He emphasized that direct dialogue remains the best solution to combat disinformation and to move forward in the bilateral relationship.
During his visit, Dmitriev met with several key US officials, including Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Markwayne Mullin. He revealed that the discussions mainly focused on ways to gradually resume cooperation that was severed by the Biden administration in 2022, such as potential Arctic partnerships, the development of rare-earth minerals, and the resumption of direct flights.
Some European Union and Ukrainian politicians have expressed opposition to restarting negotiations with Moscow. EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas recently questioned Russia’s trustworthiness, while Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has suggested that former US President Trump is influenced by a “disinformation bubble.” Trump, for his part, has criticized Zelensky over the conflict, with his envoy Keith Kellogg suggesting that the EU should be sidelined in negotiations.
