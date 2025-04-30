403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin declares visit by Putin envoy to Washington is ‘possible’
(MENAFN) A visit to Washington by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s economic envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, is a possibility, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday.
Media reports earlier this week indicated that Dmitriev, who leads Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, could travel to the U.S. soon to meet with Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s negotiator for the Ukraine peace process. The talks aim to advance efforts toward ending the conflict and improving U.S.-Russia relations.
While Peskov declined to provide specific dates, he acknowledged that the two countries are maintaining contact through several diplomatic channels. Dmitriev responded to speculation about his travel with a post on X, writing “maybe,” and suggesting that better ties between Moscow and Washington might be key to global peace and stability.
Dmitriev previously participated in U.S.-Russia negotiations held in Saudi Arabia last month, which led to a limited agreement, including a partial ceasefire. However, Russia has since accused Ukraine of violating the truce through repeated drone attacks on protected infrastructure.
Moscow continues to insist that any comprehensive peace deal must address the underlying causes of the war, including halting NATO’s eastward expansion and securing Ukraine’s neutrality, demilitarization, and what it terms “denazification.”
Media reports earlier this week indicated that Dmitriev, who leads Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, could travel to the U.S. soon to meet with Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s negotiator for the Ukraine peace process. The talks aim to advance efforts toward ending the conflict and improving U.S.-Russia relations.
While Peskov declined to provide specific dates, he acknowledged that the two countries are maintaining contact through several diplomatic channels. Dmitriev responded to speculation about his travel with a post on X, writing “maybe,” and suggesting that better ties between Moscow and Washington might be key to global peace and stability.
Dmitriev previously participated in U.S.-Russia negotiations held in Saudi Arabia last month, which led to a limited agreement, including a partial ceasefire. However, Russia has since accused Ukraine of violating the truce through repeated drone attacks on protected infrastructure.
Moscow continues to insist that any comprehensive peace deal must address the underlying causes of the war, including halting NATO’s eastward expansion and securing Ukraine’s neutrality, demilitarization, and what it terms “denazification.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment