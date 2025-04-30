403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin establishes new organization to crack down on illegal immigration
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree establishing a new government body dedicated to tightening control over immigration. The newly formed Citizenship and Foreign Nationals Registration Service will function under the Interior Ministry.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that the agency's purpose is to streamline migration oversight, ensure migrants comply with Russian laws, and curb illegal immigration. Putin has previously emphasized the importance of eliminating unlawful migration routes.
The Interior Ministry estimates there are around 670,000 undocumented migrants in Russia. However, those without valid documentation will be allowed to stay in the country until the end of April 2025.
Earlier on Wednesday, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov criticized law enforcement for poor management of migration, stating that authorities often lacked up-to-date information on the status and whereabouts of foreign nationals. In 1,500 instances, legal action has been taken to cancel fraudulent attempts to legalize migrants.
Stricter immigration policies were introduced after a terrorist attack at a concert venue near Moscow in March 2024, which killed 145 people and injured over 550. The attack was reportedly organized from abroad.
According to Interior Ministry data, Russia expelled 190,000 foreign nationals in 2024—an increase of nearly 30% from the previous year. Deportations for legal violations rose by 45%.
New legislation has also reclassified the organization of illegal immigration as a particularly severe offense, allowing for the seizure of assets and property obtained through such crimes, in a bid to dismantle human trafficking operations and remove the financial motivation for offenders.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that the agency's purpose is to streamline migration oversight, ensure migrants comply with Russian laws, and curb illegal immigration. Putin has previously emphasized the importance of eliminating unlawful migration routes.
The Interior Ministry estimates there are around 670,000 undocumented migrants in Russia. However, those without valid documentation will be allowed to stay in the country until the end of April 2025.
Earlier on Wednesday, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov criticized law enforcement for poor management of migration, stating that authorities often lacked up-to-date information on the status and whereabouts of foreign nationals. In 1,500 instances, legal action has been taken to cancel fraudulent attempts to legalize migrants.
Stricter immigration policies were introduced after a terrorist attack at a concert venue near Moscow in March 2024, which killed 145 people and injured over 550. The attack was reportedly organized from abroad.
According to Interior Ministry data, Russia expelled 190,000 foreign nationals in 2024—an increase of nearly 30% from the previous year. Deportations for legal violations rose by 45%.
New legislation has also reclassified the organization of illegal immigration as a particularly severe offense, allowing for the seizure of assets and property obtained through such crimes, in a bid to dismantle human trafficking operations and remove the financial motivation for offenders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment