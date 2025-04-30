403
Oliver Stone cautions that Russia, US were close to World War III
(MENAFN) Renowned filmmaker Oliver Stone has warned that during the past three years of the Ukraine conflict, the United States and Russia were dangerously close to triggering a nuclear war. Speaking to students at the ‘Knowledge.First’ forum in Moscow on Tuesday, Stone sharply criticized the role of the US government in escalating tensions, as well as the Western media’s one-sided portrayal of the situation.
Stone compared recent US-Russia hostilities to the Cold War era, specifically likening them to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when the two superpowers narrowly avoided a nuclear confrontation. He expressed hope that just as the Cold War tensions eventually de-escalated, a similar path to peace could be found now.
He condemned what he called “awful leadership” in Washington, saying it nearly led the world into World War III. Stone particularly blamed President Joe Biden for pursuing a policy aimed at weakening Russia, calling the Ukraine conflict a “retrograde war” and a tragic waste of resources.
The director, who has long been critical of American foreign policy, said he was stunned by the anti-Russian sentiment in Western media coverage, which he believes has gone beyond even Cold War-era propaganda. He noted that Western audiences have been conditioned to equate Russia entirely with President Vladimir Putin, calling this a dangerous oversimplification and a sign of deep-rooted bias.
Stone described the Western media landscape as a powerful “propaganda state,” far more pervasive than he had previously imagined, drawing comparisons to George Orwell’s dystopian themes. While he has also criticized former President Donald Trump, Stone laid much of the blame for the Ukraine crisis at the feet of Biden and the US neoconservative establishment.
He also referenced his 2016 documentary Ukraine on Fire, which examined the US role in the 2014 Maidan uprising that led to the ousting of Ukraine’s then-president Viktor Yanukovich.
