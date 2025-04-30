Zelluna ASA: Invitation To First Quarter 2025 Results Webcast Presentation
The presentation can be followed as a live webcast accessed through a link on at 09:00 CET on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The webcast presentation will be available on the Zelluna website, and it will be possible to post questions during the presentation through the webcast.
The report and presentation will be available on the company website from 07:00 CET the same day.
For further information, please see or contact:
Namir Hassan, CEO, Zelluna ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +44 7720 687608
Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO, Zelluna ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +47 482 48632
