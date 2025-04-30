Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Zelluna ASA: Invitation To First Quarter 2025 Results Webcast Presentation


2025-04-30 02:01:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, Norway, 30 April 2025 – Zelluna (OSE: ZLNA), a company pioneering allogeneic 'off the shelf' T Cell Receptor based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cells for the treatment of cancer, invites to a webcast presentation of its first quarter 2025 results, on Thursday, May 8, 2025 .

The presentation can be followed as a live webcast accessed through a link on at 09:00 CET on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The webcast presentation will be available on the Zelluna website, and it will be possible to post questions during the presentation through the webcast.

The report and presentation will be available on the company website from 07:00 CET the same day.

For further information, please see or contact:

For further information, please contact:

Namir Hassan, CEO, Zelluna ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +44 7720 687608

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO, Zelluna ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +47 482 48632


MENAFN30042025004107003653ID1109489885

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search