Emirates Skywards Introduces Classic Rewards On Flydubai

Dubai, UAE: 29 April 2025 – Emirates Skywards has announced members can now redeem Skywards Miles for Classic Rewards on all flydubai flights, across all cabins, starting from 5,000 Miles. Since 2018, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai has offered customers one loyalty currency, fantastic benefits, and now, the opportunity for members to enjoy Classic Rewards on both carriers.

The agreement was signed in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Group and Chairman of flydubai, and senior executives from both Emirates and flydubai.

Classic Rewards, a popular loyalty offering, will allow members to redeem Miles for a full flight ticket.* Members can also take advantage of revised Cash+Miles rates on flydubai, and enjoy the flexibility of paying for a ticket with a combination of Skywards Miles and cash. Classic Rewards are available on emirates and members can redeem Cash+Miles directly on flydubai.

Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, said:“We're very pleased to announce this exciting enhancement to our loyalty programme with flydubai. Starting today, members can use their Skywards Miles for Classic Rewards on all flydubai flights, accessing a network of more than 130 destinations served by the carrier.* We look forward to enhancing our member proposition, and together, taking the loyalty experience to even greater heights.”

Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations & E-commerce at flydubai, said:“The introduction of Classic Rewards marks a significant milestone in enhancing the Skywards experience for flydubai customers. Alongside our existing Cash+Miles offering, it gives our passengers greater flexibility and value when redeeming their Miles. Our strong partnership with Emirates through the codeshare agreement and combined network unlocks even more possibilities, making it easier than ever for customers to access a seamless travel experience across both airlines.”

Explore and earn Miles with flydubai

From its home in Dubai, flydubai has created a network of more than 130 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, South Asia and South-East Asia - opening more than 97 new routes that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai or were not served by a UAE national carrier from Dubai.

The airline operates a single fleet-type of 89 Boeing 737 aircraft and includes: 29 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 57 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 03 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Customers onboard can expect signature lie-flat seats in Business Class that rival the experience offered on a wide-body aircraft as well as seats designed to optimise space and comfort in Economy Class. Customers can also look forward to internationally inspired menus and an inflight entertainment system that offers hours of movies, TV shows and entertainment channels.

One of the most valued loyalty programmes

Emirates Skywards is one of the most valued and recognised loyalty programmes in the world, offering four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges. Members can earn Skywards Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands.

Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours and money-can't-buy experiences.

The loyalty programme was crowned as 'World's Leading Airline - Rewards Programme' at the World Travel Awards 2024 - recognised for its extensive brand partnership portfolio and innovative offerings that enable members to 'earn better' and 'spend better.'