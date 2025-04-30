Shankar Mahadevan On Series ‘Hai Junoon’ Having Forty Songs: It’S An Epic

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan spoke about the musical coming-of-age series“Hai Junoon – Dream, Dare, Dominate”, which features forty songs, saying it's not just an album, it's an epic.

The album brings together an all-star musical lineup featuring Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Sunidhi Chauhan, Vishal Dadlani, Shaan, Kanika Kapoor, Javed Ali, Aditya Ghadvi, Mohit Chauhan, Nakash Aziz, and Divya Kumar, Siddharth Mahadevan delivering a diverse and dynamic mix of genres and moods.

Talking about the tracks, Shankar told IANS exclusively:“When I first heard about the vision for Hai Junoon, I was honestly stunned. Forty songs, across genres, moods, and characters - it's not just an album, it's an epic.”

He said that in an“age of quick hits and short formats, this project dares to dream big.”

“It brings together some of the finest voices and composers in the country, all working towards one unified musical story. For me, it felt like coming home to the kind of storytelling we used to celebrate - where every note had meaning, and every song moved the narrative forward. Hai Junoon is bold, brilliant, and historic in every way,” Shankar added.

Singer Shaan revealed why“Hai Junoon” stands out.

“In these times of stand alone singles and sound tracks that have 3 or 4 songs at the most ..“Hai Junoon”genuinely stands out for its sheer scale and spirit,” he told IANS.

“Forty songs - that's almost unheard of in today's music landscape,” Shaan added.

The singer said that this album doesn't just bring music back to the centre of storytelling, it elevates it.

“There's a song for every emotion, every turn in the plot, every character's inner world. It's a throwback to the grand musical traditions of Indian cinema, but with a youthful, contemporary twist. I'm proud to be part of something this expansive and ambitious,” he added.

Fronted by Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh, the series also stars young ensemble including Sumedh Mudgalkar, Siddharth Nigam, Elisha Mayor, Yukti Thareja, Santana Roach, Priyank Sharma, Anusha Mani, Devangshi Sen, Arnav Maggo, Bhavin Bhanushali, Mohan Pandey, Saachi Bindra, Kunwar Amar, Aryan Katoch and Sanchit Kundra.

Saregama, in collaboration with JioHotstar and Jio Creative Labs, presents the 40-track soundtrack of series "Hai Junoon – Dream, Dare, Dominate," which is directed by Abhishek Sharma. Produced by Jio Creative Labs, the show will premiere on May 16.