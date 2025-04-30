Meatable And Trumeat Collaborate To Accelerate Cost-Effective Cultivated Meat Production

Real Meat. Real Science. Real Solutions.

LEIDEN, NETHERLANDS, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Meatable , the leader in cultivated meat technology, and TruMeat , specializing in the contract manufacturing of cultivated meat at commercial scale, have formed a strategic collaboration to advance the global commercialization of cultivated meat. This collaboration will focus on optimizing processes and media development and building out a state-of-the-art facility operated by TruMeat in Singapore using Meatable's technology.

This collaboration marks an important step in Meatable's efforts to produce cultivated meat at a price point that is increasingly competitive with conventional meat at a commercial scale. The new facility will be the first in Singapore to deliver cultivated meat at the cost levels and volumes required to support commercial partners in formulating, testing, and launching products in the market. TruMeat brings extensive experience in media development and process optimization that enables production at scale.

"This is the next step in our journey to make cultivated meat accessible and affordable," said Jeff Tripician, CEO of Meatable. "We have full trust in TruMeat's expertise, and together, we are confident in our ability to optimize processes and scale efficiently. This collaboration brings us closer to providing the meat industry with the solutions it needs to deliver great tasting, sustainable meat to customers and consumers worldwide."

"We recognize that Meatable is a clear leader in the cultivated meat space, and we have been waiting for a technology with this potential," said James Chui, Chairman of TruMeat. "We are very confident that by combining our strengths, we can achieve the necessary cost reductions and the commercial scale to make cultivated meat a viable option for global markets."

The collaboration underscores Meatable and TruMeat's shared commitment to revolutionizing the food system by delivering sustainable and efficient cultivated meat technology to the meat industry. By combining cutting-edge technology with proven expertise, the companies aim to drive the industry forward and meet the growing global demand for alternative proteins.

About Meatable

Meatable is leading the charge in revolutionizing how the meat industry sources and produces meat. We are a vendor-partner to the meat industry and provide the science and technology to sustainably produce affordable, great-tasting, real meat at scale. Meatable's cultivated meat technology is designed to complement and integrate into the existing traditional meat industry's supply chains, offering opportunities for partnerships that strengthen the entire system. We accomplish this without harming animals or the planet, 25x times faster than traditional protein. It is the solution for feeding a hungry planet in the future.

About TruMeat

TruMeat focuses on industrialization of cultivated meat technology and products. TruMeat aims at building and managing a complete and global supply chain to ensure commercial scalability, geographic availability, and cost effectiveness. TruMeat's cell culture process technology including continuous process, modular and fully automated, will revolutionize the cultivated meat industry for a sustainable and reliable food supply chain for mankind.

