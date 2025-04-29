403
Mohammed Al-Shareef Is Tamuq Alumnus Of 2025
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mohammed al-Shareef from the Class of 2012 has been named the 2025 Alumnus of the Year by Texas A&M University at Qatar (Tamuq), a Qatar Foundation partner university.
Al-Shareef is the 10th Alumnus of the Year named by Tamuq.
Previous recipients are Muna al-Mohannadi '10, Yousef al-Jaber '07, Mariam al-Meer '12, Dr Nayef Alyafei '09, Mariam al-Bishri '12, Bassam Ahmad '11, Abeer Abuhelaiqa '11, Azhar Khan '13, and Ali al-Dashti '08.
Expressing his gratitude, al-Shareef, said:“It is a tremendous honour to be recognised as the 2025 Alumnus of the Year by Texas A&M University at Qatar. My time at Texas A&M shaped not only my career but also my values, work ethic, and commitment to service.
“The Aggie spirit is something that stays with you for life, and I am proud to give back to the university and its community in any way I can. I look forward to continuing to engage with my fellow Aggies, supporting the next generation of engineers and leaders through mentoring, and making meaningful contributions to the energy sector in Qatar.”
Al-Shareef graduated from Tamuq with a Bachelor of Science in petroleum engineering and a minor in political science before earning an Executive MBA from HEC Paris. His career began at ExxonMobil Qatar, where he initially interned as a student. Demonstrating exceptional skill and leadership, he rose through the ranks, serving as a business analyst, reservoir engineer and facilities engineer with ExxonMobil in the US.
Upon returning to Qatar to contribute to the nation's energy sector, al-Shareef undertook key roles, including leadership roles in operations and shutdown maintenance at QatarEnergy LNG. He later returned to ExxonMobil Qatar as a joint interests manager and is currently on secondment to QatarEnergy, serving as an offshore installation manager.
Beyond his professional achievements, al-Shareef has remained deeply committed to strengthening the network of Aggie professionals in the energy sector. He continually seeks ways to stay engaged with the university and the Qatar campus and his involvement in alumni events, student mentorship and support for the Aggie community exemplify the spirit of Texas A&M.
His efforts also include showcasing Qatar's rich culture and heritage to visitors and delegations from Texas A&M's flagship campus in College Station, as well as other international delegations, serving as a bridge between the two campuses to foster deeper collaboration and mutual understanding.
Tamuq dean Dr César Octavio Malavé, said that al-Shareef has served as a great ambassador for the university.
“Mohammed al-Shareef embodies the Aggie core values of respect, excellence, leadership, loyalty, integrity and selfless service, and he serves as an inspiration to current and future Aggies. His continued growth as an engineering leader in Qatar and his strong sense of service toward the university and his fellow Aggies set him apart as a role model in the energy sector. We are honoured to recognise him as our 2025 Alumnus of the Year.”
