MEXICAN AMERICAN SINGER AND SONGWRITER XAVI TAKES HIS 1ST ASCAP LATIN SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR AWARD

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) celebrates El Premio ASCAP 2025, its top ASCAP Latin songwriters for the most performed Latin music songs of the past year.

20-year-old Xavi, whose pioneering blend of corridos tumbados and romantic lyrical themes has topped the Billboard Hot Latin Songs charts with songs like "La Diabla" and "La Víctima," earns his first ASCAP Latin Songwriter of the Year Award . With this honor, Xavi becomes the youngest recipient of the Latin Songwriter of the Year Award in ASCAP's Latin Awards history.

Urban music star Feid scores the ASCAP Songwriter/Artist of the Year Award accolade for a second consecutive year. His top songs include "Perro Negro," "Bubalu" and "Luna."

"QLONA, " co-written by ASCAP songwriter Dani Raw and published by Kobalt Music Publishing, wins ASCAP Latin Song of the Year. The song, performed by Karol G and Peso Pluma, topped the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart for five weeks.

Universal Music Publishing Music Group receives Publisher of the Year for the third consecutive year. Their hit songs include: "(Entre Paréntesis)," "Adivino," "Alch Si," "Baccarat," "Brickell," "Corazón de Piedra," "El Jefe," "Gata Only," "Igual Que Un Ángel," "La Falda," "La Nena," "Puntería," "Si No Es Contigo," "Si Sabe Ferxxo" and "Sorry 4 That Much."



Other notable wins include Daddy Yankee , who breaks his own record by capturing his 52nd ASCAP Latin Music Award for "Bonita." Cris MJ ("Gata Only," "Si No Es Contigo"), Emilia ("Perdonarte ¿Para Qué?"), Maisak ("De Lunes a Lunes") Gangsta ("Ohnana") and Orlando "Jova" Cepeda ("La Falda," "Adivino," more) are among the list of first-time ASCAP Latin Music Award winners. Other winners include Carin León, Eladio Carrión, Jhay Cortez, Joss Favela, Keityn, Lenier, Maria Becerra, Marc Anthony, Cris MJ, Myke Towers, Lyanno, Spread Lof, Rios, GALE, YannC, Chalko and Andy Clay.

El Premio ASCAP honors the songwriters and publishers of the most-performed songs of 2024 in Latin music. Winning songs are determined based on data for terrestrial and satellite radio, and for programmed and on-demand audio streams, all provided by Luminate Data LLC in accordance with ASCAP's publicly available rules.

