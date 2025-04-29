Intuitive Machines Announces Date For First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
To participate in the call, please register here . Once registered, participants can dial in from their phone using a dial-in and PIN number that will be provided to them.
A webcast replay will be available on the investors portion of the Intuitive Machines website at .
Please visit the Investor Relations website at on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, to view the earnings release before the conference call.
About Intuitive Machines
Intuitive Machines is a diversified space technology, infrastructure, and services company focused on fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics. In 2024, Intuitive Machines successfully soft-landed the Company's Nova-C class lunar lander, on the Moon, returning the United States to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. In 2025, Intuitive Machines returned to the lunar south pole with a second lander. The Company's products and services are focused through three pillars of space commercialization: Delivery Services, Data Transmission Services, and Infrastructure as a Service. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com .
