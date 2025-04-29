Meet The Winner Of The $100 Million XPRIZE Carbon Removal Who Is Revolutionizing A New Era In Climate Crisis Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Climate crisis is no longer a worst-case scenario; it's happening in people's backyards now. From extreme wildfires and major hurricanes to water shortages and historic flooding, earth has reached a tipping point and needs game-changing solutions to turn the tide.XPRIZE Foundation, the world's leader in designing and operating large-scale incentive competitions to solve humanity's grand challenges, is on a mission to tackle the climate crisis head-on.Over 1,300 teams worldwide competed in the $100 million XPRIZE Carbon Removal competition, with the goal of scaling technologies to sustainably, operationally and cost-effectively to reach gigatonne scale removal which is the equivalent of 100 million African elephants or 20 times the world's population.For more information, please visit .

