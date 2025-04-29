What Trump's First 100 Days Mean For America's Women

MENAFN - The Conversation) At a rally in November 2024, Donald Trump told the women of America that whether they“like it or not, I'm going to protect them”. And in his first 100 days as president, Trump has taken his role in a direction that leans into the most traditional form of patriarchy – a protector who knows what is best for women despite their demands to the contrary.

In his leadership of the Republican party and his administration – and, crucially, in the executive orders he has issued – Trump has often tried to suggest women are at the forefront of his agenda. But rather than protecting women's interests, these orders are setting back their rights at an alarming rate.

On his first day back in the White House, the government website offering reproductive health information was taken offline. Since then, the Department of Health and Human Services has removed all mention of abortion protection policies and the Department of Justice has dropped the Biden administration's lawsuit against Idaho , over its near-total abortion ban.

The Trump administration has also asked to join the oral arguments currently being heard by the US Supreme Court that seek to prevent Medicaid funding for medical services offered by Planned Parenthood in the state of South Carolina .

Such changes underline Trump's stance on reproductive rights and suggest potential support for further legislation or legal battles aimed at limiting women's access to such services.

A Gallup poll found that in 2024, 63% of women in the US considered themselves pro-choice. So the Trump administration's stance not only shows it is not listening to women; it signals that the government wants to restrict women's agency for making their own reproductive decisions. This reinforces the patriarchal role taken by Trump and his administration.

Limiting women's democratic rights

On March 25, Trump issued an executive order on voting registration. This was followed, a week later, by the House of Representatives vote on what is known as the“Save Act” (the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act ). This legislation is aimed at limiting voter fraud – but has largely been seen as a way to restrict people's ability to register to vote.

The act, if passed by the Senate, will change the documentation that is required from a driving licence to either a birth certificate or passport. This is likely to have a detrimental effect on many women's access to registration.

In the US, 84% of women who marry men change their surname to that of their husband, meaning their name does not match that on their birth certificate. And it is estimated that 146 million US citizens do not hold valid passports – so many women wishing to vote may not have identification that would give them eligibility under this act.

The draft law does not, at present, set out how married women would be able to circumvent this. The legislation has been criticised by commentators for its lack of protection for women voters, and has been seen as a way to disenfranchise and remove the rights of many women – effectively removing them from public affairs by denying their democratic rights.

Attacking transgender rights

Trump's mission to“protect women” has extended to a concerted attack on gender non-conforming people. In his first day in the Oval Office, Trump signed executive order 14168 entitled:“Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government.”

The wording of the title of this executive order focuses on the defence of women through a biological lens. But what it really does is weaken legal protections for trans, intersex and non-binary people by removing recognition of such identities in federal government policy and institutions. It also has the potential to limit these groups' access to healthcare, leisure spaces, identity documents and education.

A week later, the president followed this up with an executive order restricting gender care for under-19s , meaning that insurance run by the federal government could not be used to cover treatments or gender transitions.

The first 100 days of Trump's second term have suggested an aggressive stance towards eroding the rights of women and gender non-conforming people that has been couched in the idea of“protecting women”. In fact, limiting access to reproductive healthcare, restricting the rights of trans, intersex and non-binary people, and potentially disenfranchising large numbers of women demonstrates a lack of protection and a diminishing of their voices.

Trump is portraying himself as the ultimate patriarch – one who knows best, and who upholds the power and privilege of men like himself.