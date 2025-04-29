Athletes To Earn $5,000 For New Meet Records At Doha Diamond League

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Organisers of the Doha Meeting on May 16 have confirmed that athletes who set new meeting records at the 2025 event will be awarded a $5000 bonus.

This is the first time that the Doha Meeting has committed to paying out new meeting record bonuses for all disciplines. Together with a record prize pot of $9.24m across the 2025 Wanda Diamond League series, the announcement marks another welcome addition for athletes.

Mohammed Al Fadala, Qatar Athletics Federation president, said:“The Doha Meeting has established itself as one of the leading Wanda Diamond League fixtures, but we're an ambitious nation and our ongoing commitment to delivering world class sporting events remains one of our key priorities.

Valuing our athletes, and our ability to provide memorable experiences for them when they're here, is central to achieving that. We know in Doha that key success factors include providing exceptional hospitality and presenting the perfect stage for top quality competition. The addition of meeting record bonus payments for 2025 underlines our ambition to be even better as the landscape of track and field continues to change.

We are proud of what we've achieved in recent years, but we must innovate if we are to continue to grow our reputation and profile on the global athletics circuit.”

There were two meeting records set at the 2024 Doha Meeting: Kenny Bednarek (USA) in the men's 200m (19.67/+1.7) and Alison dos Santos (BRA) in the men's 400m hurdles (46.86). The full list of current meeting records for Doha – and all other meetings in the Wanda Diamond League series – can be found here .

The Doha Meeting is the third meeting of the 2025 Wanda Diamond League. The series – which started in Xiamen on 26 April – comprises 15 of the most prestigious events in global track and field across four different continents and concludes with a single final across two days in Zurich (27-28 August).