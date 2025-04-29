King Briefed On Economic Modernisation Vision Progress

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 29 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II was briefed on progress in implementation of the Economic Modernisation Vision during the first quarter of 2025, at a meeting on Tuesday at Al Husseiniya Palace.According to a royal court statement, His Majesty was updated by relevant officials on the status of the vision's completed and ongoing projects during the meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Prime Minister Jafar Hassan.The King urged proceeding with plans for the vision's executive programme for (2026-2029), noting the importance of open communication with the private sector, and ensuring that citizens feel the tangible impact of modernisation efforts.His Majesty also called for continuing with the implementation of the public sector modernisation roadmap.Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Minister of State for Economic Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh, and Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan attended the meeting.