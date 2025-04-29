403
GBP/USD Forex Signal Today 29/04: Bullish Breakout (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3520. Add a stop-loss at 1.3300. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3300. Add a stop-loss at 1.3520.
The US will release the JOLTs job vacancies data on Tuesday, while ADP will release the latest private payrolls data on Wednesday. Also, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release the official nonfarm payrolls data on Friday.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD technical analysisThe daily chart reveals that the GBP/USD pair has jumped from a low of 1.2100 in January to 1.3420. Its current level is notable because it was the highest swing in September 2024. It was also the upper side of the cup and handle pattern, a popular continuation sign.This cup has a depth of about 10%. As such, measuring the same distance from the upper side brings the next target at 1.4770. This view will become validated if it rises above the cup's upper side. The next key point to watch will be at 1.3520.Ready to trade our free trading signals ? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
