Alula Showcases Ongoing Transformation At Arabian Travel Market, Building On 'Forever Revitalising' Campaign Success

AlUla will be at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) from 28 April to 1 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre, to showcase the destination and forge partnerships.





This follows a year of positive momentum generated by its inaugural global brand campaign launched in February 2024, 'Forever Revitalising,' which aimed to reposition AlUla as a leading cultural and heritage destination. Launched across nine key markets in six languages, the Forever Revitalising campaign marked AlUla's first fully integrated global marketing initiative. It introduced AlUla's extraordinary heritage, landscapes, and cultural richness to the world through a sweeping hero film, thematic films, and powerful imagery. Leveraging various channels to target key geographic markets - with an emphasis on Saudi Arabia, GCC countries, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the USA, China and India - the campaign sought to capture AlUla's timeless essence and present the Saudi city to the world in her distinctive and authentic voice. Focused on driving visitation and economic diversity, the campaign quickly made its mark: AlUla welcomed 286,259 travelers in 2024, with a healthy 72% domestic and 28% international split, and achieved an average daily spend of SAR 1,843, reinforcing its appeal to affluent, experience-driven audiences. The Forever Revitalising campaign served as a major catalyst for brand growth, driving a 7-point year-on-year increase in brand awareness and consideration. Globally, the campaign generated over 10,000 articles and achieved SAR 926 million in PR value, supported by a series of international media FAM trips. As part of the global campaign rollout, AlUla underwent a digital transformation across nine markets and five languages, resulting in 8.5 times more web traffic compared to the previous year and a 220% year-over-year increase in website bookings, driving 240% growth in revenue. Digital performance also surged, with session durations up by 44% and conversion rates more than tripling through innovative partnerships with platforms such as TikTok and Google. Targeting high-potential audiences was key to success. Robust research frameworks helped define core target segments: refined pathfinders, holistic wellbeing seekers, and immersive cultural explorers - tapping into a collective addressable market of 25–30 million travelers. Melanie de Souza, Executive Director of Destination Marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), reflected on the progress:“Over the past year, we have seen a surge in AlUla's global brand profile on the back of the Forever Revitalising campaign. Alongside this, expanded airline connectivity, a steady increase in hotel inventory and a prolific annual events calendar have played a crucial role in meeting the rising demand” she said. She added,“Our focus remains on developing a destination that is premised on sustainability and aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. At ATM, we will showcase why AlUla stands out as one of the most purposeful and forward-thinking destinations globally, and we look forward to continuing this journey of growth.” Looking ahead, AlUla's plans include expanding accommodation capacity to around 1,422 keys by the end of 2025, ensuring it can cater to the growing demand from travellers. How to experience AlUla at ATM: The momentum continues as AlUla invites visitors to experience its stand at ME #1720 , Sheikh Saeed Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre, during the Arabian Travel Market. A range of engaging activities will offer guests an immersive glimpse into the wonders of AlUla – right in the heart of Dubai. At the Arabian Leopard section, visitors can learn more about AlUla's sustainability initiatives and its comprehensive regeneration efforts, central to which is the eventual reintroduction of the majestic, critically endangered big cat into the wild. As part of an interactive activity, guests will get to vote on a name for a future leopard cub. By participating, they will also enter a draw for a chance to win a two-night trip to AlUla, including flights and accommodations. At the 'Echoes of AlUla' experience, visitors can have their names transliterated into ancient Dadanite script, once used by the Lihyanite and Dadanite kingdoms that thrived in AlUla – offering a unique way to connect with the city's rich heritage and take home a symbolic piece of its history. Madrasat Addeera, AlUla's first arts and design centre, will showcase a curated selection of artisan-made products at a dedicated pop-up within the stand, celebrating the creativity and craftsmanship of local makers. Adding a personal touch, two of AlUla's Rawis, the traditional storytellers and tour guides, will be on hand to engage with visitors, sharing authentic stories, insights, and perspectives from the destination they call home. ATM is a critical platform for AlUla to forge strategic alliances with travel industry leaders and engage with top-tier global media. About AlUla: Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km2, includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned. The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of 111 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement. Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Roman's conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE. In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open-air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO's memory of the World Register. Also, AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, which has been selected as one of the World's Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO.