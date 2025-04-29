Nureca Limited Expands Quick Commerce Reach With Dr Trust Products Now Available On Swiggy Instamart

Nureca Limited (NSE: NURECA), a leading player in India's health and wellness sector, is proud to announce that its flagship brand Dr Trust is now available on Swiggy Instamart, enabling ultra-fast doorstep delivery of essential healthcare products.





This launch further strengthens Nureca's growing presence in the quick commerce ecosystem. Dr Trust products are already available on Blinkit and Zepto , and are now accessible across all major instant delivery platforms in India.





Consumers can now instantly order a wide range of Dr Trust's trusted and best-selling products on Swiggy Instamart, including:



Digital Weighing Scales & Body Fat Analyzers

BP Monitors, Thermometers & Oximeters

Massage Guns & Body Massagers

Nebulizers & Glucose Monitoring Strips

Facial Steamers & Room Humidifiers Orthopedic and Menstrual Heat Belts



Aryan Goyal, CEO of Nureca Limited , said,“At Nureca, we are obsessed with making healthcare frictionless. Today's consumers expect trusted solutions to be just a tap away - and with Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, and Zepto, we're delivering on that promise. This is not just about speed - it's about meeting urgent health needs with reliability, quality, and convenience. We're excited to lead the healthcare category in the quick commerce revolution.”



Nureca's multi-platform approach ensures that Dr Trust products are readily available wherever and whenever consumers need them - within minutes - backed by the assurance of medical-grade quality and customer trust.



About Nureca Limited

Nureca Limited is an NSE-listed company focused on home healthcare, wellness, and medical devices, with a product portfolio spanning vital monitoring, pain management, mother and baby care, fitness, and hygiene. Its flagship brands - Dr Trust, Dr Physio, and Trumom - are recognized across India for innovation, accessibility, and reliability.