Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Explores Government Support As Montauban Project Advances Toward Production



ESGold Corp. is connecting with Canadian and Quebec governments for potential non-dilutive funding to support its Montauban Project.

The company is targeting near-term gold and silver production while focusing on sustainable mining practices.

ESGold plans to create 20 to 30 new direct jobs and additional contract employment through exploration activities.

Investment into clean technology and proprietary mining methods is a key part of the company's growth strategy. ESGold shares offer an affordable way for investors to gain exposure to gold amid historically high commodity prices.

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is moving closer to gold and silver production at its Montauban Project in Quebec, with the company now actively exploring funding partnerships with both provincial and federal governments. The focus of these discussions is to secure non-dilutive support that aligns with broader goals of sustainability, innovation, and regional job creation, according to a company press release ( ).

The Montauban Project covers 265 mining claims across 13,116 hectares and is fully permitted for construction. ESGold has begun developing a 500-tonne pilot plant and plans to scale up to a 1,000-tonne commercial facility, with first gold and silver production expected later this year. The company's...

