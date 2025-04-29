Lucas Blantford Dominates Kart Championship Round 2 with Elite Capital Backing

BANBURY, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mr. Adrian Blantford, Principal Manager of Lucas Blantford Racing Team, announced today that Lucas Blantford delivered a career-best performance at Round 2 of The Kart Championship in Banbury, under the esteemed sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co. Limited.“This was Lucas's finest display to date. His dominance in practice sessions translated into a masterclass during the race weekend. The commentary team remarked he was 'on another level', a testament to his tyre management and composure against national-level competitors,” Mr. Adrian Blantford said.KidiX UK praised Lucas's adaptability, noting his consistent lead against seasoned drivers. Team Manager Kurtis Gregory added,“The championship's high calibre made Lucas's performance even more remarkable. We're grateful to Aurum Race Engines and Kart Republic for providing the technical excellence that underpinned this success.”Mr. George Matharu, CEO of Elite Capital & Co., commented,“Supporting emerging talent like Lucas aligns with our commitment to excellence. His progress reflects the synergy between elite sponsorship and dedication.”Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 ProgramMr. Blantford concluded,“Without Elite Capital's unwavering support, Lucas's rapid advancement wouldn't be possible. We extend our gratitude to them and all partners instrumental in this journey.”Lucas Blantford Racing – Contact Details –Website: lucasblantfordracingElite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –Elite Capital & Co. Limited33 St. James SquareLondon, SW1Y4JSUnited KingdomTelephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26Website: href="" rel="external nofollow" uNNNN

