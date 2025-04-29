Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Lift Or Jack System For Vehicles (DAL-641)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved lift or jack system for vehicles that can be easily used when changing a flat or doing repair work," said an inventor, from Grand Prairie, Texas, "so I invented the AUTO DEVICE. My design offers a time-saving alternative to using a traditional scissors-style mechanical jack."

The patent-pending invention provides a new hydraulic jack feature for vehicles. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with a manual jack. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also increases safety and convenience. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle manufactures and vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DAL-641, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED