Vectra Bank Colorado Announces Retirement Of CEO Bruce Alexander

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Bruce Alexander joined Vectra Bank in 2000, following the merger of 21 community banks acquired by Zions Bancorporation. Under Bruce's leadership, Vectra Bank grew from $1 billion in assets to an impressive $4 billion. His vision and strategic direction have been instrumental in navigating the bank through numerous economic cycles and challenges, including the September 11th attacks, the Great Recession of 2008 and 2010, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the regional banking crisis of 2023.

Throughout his career, Bruce has been deeply involved in community service and economic development. From 2008 to 2014, Bruce served on the State of Colorado Nominating Commission for the State Supreme Court and Court of Appeals. His commitment to the community is further evidenced by his roles on various boards, including the Kansas City /Denver Branch of the Federal Reserve, Colorado Bankers Association, Nature Conservancy, Colorado Forum, Visit Denver, Denver Housing Authority, and the Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce.

As Bruce transitions into retirement, he will remain part-time with Vectra to assist with projects important to the company and to ensure a smooth transition for his successor. In the weeks ahead, Zions Bancorporation, the holding company for Vectra Bank Colorado, will post and begin an immediate search for his successor.

Bruce looks forward to new adventures, enjoying Colorado's offerings, and spending more time with his family. He will continue to be an active member of the Colorado community, addressing challenges and opportunities ahead.

Vectra Bank Colorado expresses its deepest gratitude to Bruce Alexander for his exceptional leadership and service. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide the bank in the years to come.

About Vectra

With assets of $4 billion, Vectra Bank Colorado is a proactive, customer-focused organization dedicated to real relationship banking. Part of the Zions Bancorporation family of banks, Vectra serves Colorado's small, middle-market and corporate business clients with 34 locations throughout Colorado, and one in Farmington, New Mexico. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is included in the S&P 400 Mid-Cap and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION ). The bank's website address is .

