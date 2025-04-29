Dr. Cesar Granda Of Bioveritas To Present At SIMB 47Th Symposium On Biomaterials, Fuels And Chemicals 2025

Cesar Granda, VP Innovation & IP for BioVeritas

BRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BioVeritas , LLC., a leading sustainable fuels and biochemicals company redefining the future of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), today announced that Cesar Granda, vice-president of innovation and IP for BioVeritas, will present at the Society for Industrial Microbiology and Biotechnology (SIMB) 47th Symposium on Biomaterials, Fuels and Chemicals on May 6, 2025 in Milwaukee, WI. Dr. Granda will speak at session“Sustainable aviation fuel from biologically derived volatile fatty acids - The BioVeritas ProcessTM” at 1:00PM in the Grand Ballroom West of The Pfister Hotel.During the talk, Dr. Granda will discuss detail of the BioVeritas Process for SAF and provide insights on how it utilizes directed mixed culture fermentation and a proprietary product recovery to convert biomass into volatile fatty acids (VFAs) - a crucial precursor for high-value products, particularly SAF. Attendees will learn how this novel technology can significantly expand feedstock options while reducing energy consumption, resulting in aviation fuel with superior carbon intensity and strong cost advantage.“BioVeritas has a long history in biofuels, and is deeply invested in enabling the aviation sector to achieve net-zero emissions through the deployment of the BioVeritas Process,” stated Dr. Granda.“We're striving to commercialize a technology that overcomes the greatest constraints facing SAF – from feedstock availability to cost.”BioVeritas, LLC is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments.###About BioVeritas, LLCBioVeritas, LLC, headquartered in Bryan, Texas, is a sustainable fuels and biochemicals company. The BioVeritas ProcessTM unlocks more feedstocks and uses less energy to deliver superior carbon intensity for innovative industrial companies. For more information on BioVeritas, please visitAbout Ara PartnersAra Partners is a global private equity and infrastructure investment firm focused on industrial decarbonization. Founded in 2017, Ara Partners seeks to build and scale companies with significant decarbonization impact across the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors. The company operates from offices in Houston, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Dublin. Ara Partners closed its third private equity fund in December 2023 with over $2.8 billion in capital commitments. As of June 30, 2024, Ara Partners had approximately $6.3 billion of assets under management. For more information about Ara Partners, please visit

