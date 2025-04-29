MDCE's Real Game Used Sets Stage For Industry Disruption With New Sales Division

Real Game Used is an Industry Leader in Memorabilia Authentication

Medical Care Technologies Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE))

MESA, Ariz., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), a growing force in the collectibles and memorabilia space, is excited to announce that its subsidiary, Real Game Used ( ), will be launching a new sales and consignment referral division aimed at transforming industry competitors into valuable business allies.

This strategic initiative will allow Real Game Used to offer consignment, sales, and referral services-turning former competitors into revenue-generating partners. By building an expansive network of auction houses and marketplaces, Real Game Used will expand its influence and create powerful synergies across the industry while Infinite Auctions continues to operate independently.

In addition to its business expansion, Real Game Used is preparing to file a patent application for its unique AI authentication technology , a major innovation set to redefine standards in the memorabilia and collectibles industry. The AI-driven platform will enhance authentication precision, protect buyers and sellers, and position Real Game Used as a future technology leader in the space.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is also eagerly awaiting an update from FINRA regarding its previously submitted name and ticker symbol change application. The company expects these forthcoming milestones to significantly elevate its brand visibility, business footprint, and long-term growth trajectory.

"Our goal is to position Real Game Used not only as a leader in authentication but also as a connector across the industry," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "This expansion, along with our upcoming AI technology and corporate milestones, sets the stage for an exciting next chapter."

Contact Information:







[email protected]

CEO Profile

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company undergoing a strategic evolution into the collectibles and memorabilia industry. Through its subsidiaries, Real Game Used and Infinite Auctions, MDCE is building a brand that celebrates legacy, authenticity, and the passion of collectors worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks, uncertainties, and regulatory outcomes. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED