Find The Right Cloud And AI Solutions Faster With The Internet2 Cloud Scorecard

Built on a trusted open-source community platform, the Finder simplifies the search process and saves time. It helps campus IT leaders and procurement staff cut through the noise to find solutions aligned with their institution's needs.

"When I receive a new service to review, I start with the Cloud Scorecard," said Matthew D'Emilio, director of the University Contracts Office at Carnegie Mellon University.

"With a centralized directory of vendor self-assessments, institutions can efficiently evaluate services for security, compliance, and access management."

Today, the Cloud Scorecard includes information about more than 80 services, with vendors sharing transparent insights into how their offerings align with R&E community standards. "For vendors, Cloud Scorecard participation underscores a commitment to meet our sector's standards and helps with streamlining procurement," D'Emilio added.

Discover Solutions Faster, Explore More

The Cloud Scorecard Finder helps institutions jumpstart their search with features designed to quickly identify and explore solutions that best fit their needs. Features include:



Dynamic filtering to sort by service category and navigate key criteria, including compliance, security, technical integration, and accessibility.

Side-by-side views to explore one or multiple services at a glance. Quick links to vendor contact information and documentation to engage further when you are ready.

"Ongoing updates to the platform ensure it stays current, helping institutions stay informed of new cloud offerings," said Tom Dugas, associate vice president, deputy CIO, and chief information security officer at Duquesne University.

Since the public preview release, community feedback has guided efforts to fine-tune the Finder's interface, making this the second major iteration of the Cloud Scorecard since its 2021 release. While core functionality remains the same, the user experience is more friendly and intuitive.

"Our goal with the new Cloud Scorecard Finder is to deliver what the community asked for - a more dynamic experience, smarter ways to discover relevant services, and powerful filters built around the most relevant criteria for R&E," said Sean O'Brien, associate vice president for NET+ cloud services at Internet2.

With the official launch, Internet2 has achieved that goal.

Connecting on a Trusted Community Platform

More than 15 new vendors have enrolled in the Cloud Scorecard since the start of 2025, including several AI-powered solutions like Grammarly, BoodleBox, Glean, AI Roleplays by Exec, Portkey AI, Trussed Controller, and Vocareum. Meanwhile, existing participants have updated their responses to the Cloud Scorecard questionnaire to reflect their latest service capabilities.

"Internet2 has built an incredible community of institutions and vendors working together to drive educational innovation," said Sean Traigle, senior vice president of sales at boodleAI. "The Cloud Scorecard is a valuable resource for institutions looking to accelerate the technology evaluation process, as it distills critical information into standardized insights."

The official launch of the new Finder website empowers innovative providers to showcase their services on a trusted community resource and connect directly with institutions actively seeking solutions. For emerging service providers new to the R&E community, it offers a unique opportunity to gain visibility and demonstrate understanding of community priorities.

The Finder is built on an open-source platform originally developed by Cornell University, underscoring Internet2's investment in collaborative projects that deliver shared value across the community.

Start Exploring the Cloud Scorecard Today

Try out the Internet2 Cloud Scorecard Finder today and jumpstart your search for cloud and AI solutions that meet the unique needs of R&E. Share your feedback or questions with the team at [email protected] .



Are you an R&E IT decision-maker? Encourage your go-to cloud and AI vendors to join the Cloud Scorecard and share relevant information up front about how their services support your needs. If you want updates on future enhancements, subscribe to Cloud News and get insights delivered straight to your inbox. Are you a cloud or AI service provider? Enroll in the Cloud Scorecard to increase your visibility and demonstrate alignment with R&E community standards.

