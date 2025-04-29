Helport AI Congratulates Brand Ambassador Ben Griffin On First PGA TOUR Victory At Zurich Classic

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Mortgage Loan Officer Turned PGA TOUR Champion Embodies Helport AI's Mission to Empower Excellence









SINGAPORE and SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the“Company”), an AI technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services, today congratulated brand ambassador Ben Griffin on capturing his first PGA TOUR title at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside his friend and tournament partner, Andrew Novak, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana. Griffin sank a 35-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to help seal the victory in the rotating format of four-ball and foursomes tournament, and is now ranked No. 21 in the FedExCup standings.

Griffin's remarkable journey-stepping away from professional golf to work as a mortgage loan officer before returning to the PGA TOUR-mirrors the spirit of resilience, performance, and empowerment that Helport AI strives to bring to customer-focused industries like mortgage lending. After reaching a career-high world ranking of No. 48, Griffin's breakthrough win highlights the rewards of perseverance, preparation, and precision under pressure.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate Ben's victory at the Zurich Classic,” said Guanghai Li, Chief Executive Officer of Helport AI.“Ben exemplifies the values we champion at Helport AI: a relentless pursuit of excellence, an unwavering commitment to growth, and the belief that the right tools and mindset can help individuals perform at their highest potential.”

Helport AI's flagship platform, AI Assist, acts as a real-time co-pilot for mortgage loan officers and other customer contact teams across financial services, including insurance and consumer financing. The technology provides intelligent conversation guidance, dynamic compliance support, and actionable insights-helping users achieve better customer outcomes, lower operational costs, and drive business growth.

As a former loan officer himself, Griffin's story resonates deeply with Helport AI's mission of enhancing human performance through cutting-edge technology.

"I know firsthand how demanding and high-pressure customer-facing roles can be," said Ben Griffin. "That's why I'm proud to partner with Helport AI, a company committed to giving professionals the tools they need to perform at their best. Winning the Zurich Classic is a dream come true, and I'm excited to continue growing both on and off the course with Helport by my side."

Griffin's victory at the Zurich Classic marks a milestone not only in his professional golf career but also in the evolution of Helport AI's growing partnerships with champions across industries who embody the pursuit of excellence.

