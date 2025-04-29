Sabre And Iberia Enhance Travel Retailing With NDC Iaunch

Sabre's multi-source content platform now includes Iberia's NDC offers, providing agencies with enriched content and travelers with personalized options

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, and MADRID, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal">SABR ), a leading global travel technology company, today activated Iberia's New Distribution Capability (NDC) content in its global distribution system (GDS). Sabre and Iberia reinforce their shared commitment to boost travel retailing through NDC, providing Sabre-connected travel agencies seamless access to Iberia's dynamic NDC offers and enabling them to compare flight options with greater efficiency and transparency. It also supports Iberia's strategy to provide more flexible and tailored fare choices to travelers.

"Activating our NDC connection in Sabre's global travel marketplace marks an important step in Iberia's evolving distribution strategy," said Celia Muñoz Espín, Commercial Strategy and Distribution Director at Iberia. "By leveraging Sabre's extensive network and NDC capabilities, we can deliver even greater value and service through access to our NDC products and fares to travelers worldwide."

Sabre's NDC approach ensures broader content access while integrating seamlessly into agency workflows. As real-time offer creation is reshaping distribution, the collaboration between Iberia and Sabre delivers the interoperability, and flexibility needed to meet evolving customer demands. Together, Iberia and Sabre are enabling a scalable distribution model that balances cost efficiency with access to enriched content and streamlined technology.

"We're thrilled to welcome Iberia to the growing list of airlines activating NDC through Sabre," said Kathy Morgan, Senior Vice President of Product Management – Distribution Experience, Sabre Travel Solutions. "We are laser-focused on making NDC work at scale – seamlessly integrating it into agency workflows so airlines can distribute richer, more personalized offers while ensuring agencies can easily shop, book, and service that content. Partnering with Iberia strengthens our multi-source content platform, delivering greater choice and value across the travel ecosystem."

This integration reinforces Sabre's and Iberia commitment to advancing travel retailing and distribution. It ensures agencies and corporations can efficiently shop, book, and service NDC offers alongside other content in Sabre's travel marketplace. With Iberia's NDC content now available, Sabre-connected agencies gain even more choice and flexibility, improving the overall travel experience.

