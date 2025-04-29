Bureau Veritas Uganda Achieves The Grain And Feed Trade Association (GAFTA) Accreditation, Strengthening Global Trade Credentials In Agricultural Commodities

Bureau Veritas Uganda ( ) is pleased to announce that it has officially been accredited as an Approved Superintendent by the Grain and Feed Trade Association (GAFTA) following a stringent assessment and audit process concluded in February 2025.

This achievement certifies Bureau Veritas Uganda as a trusted service provider for inspections, verifications, examinations, quality assessments, and sampling of traded agricultural commodities on a global scale. As a GAFTA-approved superintendent, Bureau Veritas Uganda now meets and upholds the highest standards required by one of the most respected international trade bodies in the grain and feed sector.

GAFTA Accreditation

GAFTA accreditation is a quality assurance seal indicating that Bureau Veritas Uganda can deliver reliable inspection and testing services aligned with international contractual and regulatory requirements. It ensures that global partners recognise the company as a competent authority in the grain and feed industry.

As an accredited GAFTA member, Bureau Veritas Uganda is authorised to provide a comprehensive range of services, including conducting quality inspections and certifications, sampling and grading agricultural commodities, and performing laboratory tests to assess nutritional content and detect contaminants. The company also plays a vital role in verifying packaging, labelling, and logistics processes to ensure compliance with international standards. These services are vital for clients in the global trade of agricultural products like soybeans, corn, wheat, and other grains.

The Pathway to Accreditation

Achieving GAFTA accreditation is a rigorous procedure. For Bureau Veritas Uganda, the process began with an internal self-assessment to ensure its services aligned with GAFTA's stringent quality requirements. This was followed by the formal submission of an application for accreditation.

The process then advanced to the formal application stage, where GAFTA initiated a thorough audit that included an extensive evaluation of Bureau Veritas Uganda's documentation, quality control mechanisms, and operational processes. After successfully meeting all criteria, the company received GAFTA accreditation.

"GAFTA accreditation is a strong endorsement of our commitment to excellence, integrity, and technical competence in agricultural testing and inspection," said Cyprian Kabbis, Area Chief Executive for Bureau Veritas Eastern Africa. “It gives our clients the assurance that they can rely on us for objective, internationally benchmarked quality assessments that support their business, whether they are exporting, trading, or ensuring food safety standards are met. We're proud to contribute to the strength and transparency of the agricultural supply chain both in Uganda and across the continent."

Media Contacts:

Selin Dincer Cinar

+90 530 861 59 94



Seseselelo Matlapeng

+27 (0) 78 451 5331



About Bureau Veritas:

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers' excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas' 83,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company's technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit .

The head office for Bureau Veritas Uganda is based in Kampala

For more information, visit

A Growing Presence Across Africa and the Middle East:

Bureau Veritas joins an esteemed group of GAFTA-supervised entities in countries such as Algeria, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and now Uganda, among others. This network enables efficient facilitation of trade within and outside Africa.

With a major Integrated Agri&Food Laboratory network strategically located across the continent, Bureau Veritas provides vital support to the agricultural industry. Its state-of-the-art laboratories, all ISO 17025 accredited, offer a broad spectrum of analytical services – from proximate analysis and mycotoxin screening to chemical, microbiological testing, and DNA analysis. Additionally, the company delivers daily operational reporting at critical points along the supply chain, ensuring quality and compliance from farm to port. Bureau Veritas Uganda's GAFTA accreditation is part of the organisation's mission to support the sustainable growth of Africa's agriculture sector, enhance food safety and quality, and facilitate trade.