Ledgerai Quantum Corporation Signs Strategic Engagement Letter With SMART To Strengthen AI Integration Across The U.S. Defense Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are proud to announce a signed Strategic Engagement Letter with a scope of work with- a nationally recognized organization driving innovation and workforce development supporting the Mid-Atlantic region.

SMART supports the broader U.S. Defense Industry in research and development, businesses, government labs, and professional associations , supported by and in collaboration with Federal and State Governments .

“We're incredibly excited to see LedgerAI join the SMART ecosystem,” said Harry Epstein , Deputy Executive Director, SMART.“The work they're doing has the potential to reshape how AI is applied across the defense industry. We can't wait to collaborate and help shape the future of secure, scalable AI for mission-critical operations.”





This partnership represents a major milestone for LedgerAI, positioning the company as a contributor to national security, supply chain resilience, and the next generation of AI-powered infrastructure. Through this collaboration, our flagship platform, AuraVision , will support the integration into SMART's ecosystem of public-private partnerships, supporting mission-driven R&D, defense manufacturing modernization, and secure AI applications at scale.

“This is a defining moment for LedgerAI,” said Paul Chou , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LedgerAI.“Partnering with SMART enables us to apply our decentralized AI technology to one of the most vital components of our national security architecture, the defense industrial base. We're honored to bring real-time, predictive intelligence to the organizations that power America's innovation and defense readiness.”

SMART has supported over $625 million in strategic projects to date, bridging the gap between academia, federal agencies, and industry leaders. As a partner, LedgerAI will contribute to key national objectives including supply chain resilience, secure data automation, and advanced decision-making tools tailored to the evolving needs of defense and homeland security.

“This collaboration with SMART represents a pivotal step in aligning our financial strategy with national security and innovation goals,” said Bob Carella , Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer of LedgerAI.“It reinforces our vision of building sustainable, AI-powered infrastructure where trust, transparency, and decentralized intelligence drive long-term value.”

“As the world accelerates toward an AI-driven future, we're honored to help lead the charge in ensuring America's industries and institutions are ready. This is mission-level work, and we're just getting started,” said David Lara , Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of LedgerAI.

“With AI shaping the future of industries and institutions, we're proud to work alongside SMART to ensure the United States is prepared for changing global dynamics. This is just the beginning of a critical journey,” said Jorge Guinovart , Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of LedgerAI.

About LedgerAI Quantum Corporation

LedgerAI delivers next-generation decision intelligence powered by artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and secure local processing. Our flagship platform, AuraVision , empowers organizations with real-time analytics, decentralized architecture, and tokenized AI access, all tailored for high-compliance, high-security environments.



About SMART

SMART (Strengthening the Mid-Atlantic Region for Tomorrow) is a leading nonprofit consortium focused on regional innovation, technology acceleration, and workforce development. By uniting academic institutions, government agencies, and industry partners, SMART drives strategic initiatives that support the health, growth, and resilience of the U.S. defense industry.



