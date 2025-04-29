Cisco, Juniper, And Extreme Top The Cloud-Managed LAN Market, According To Dell'oro Group

Campus NaaS Revenues Expand Rapidly in Challenging IT Market

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, published market share tables for the Public Cloud-Managed Campus Switch and WLAN markets showing that revenues are expected to experience double-digit growth over the next three years.

"Vendors who sell Public Cloud-Managed LAN solutions are able to generate higher levels of recurring revenue," said Siân Morgan, Enterprise Wireless LAN Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. Despite the challenging market, 2024 is the first year we've seen signs that enterprises are willing to increase their spending to get more advanced Public Cloud-Managed features.

"This willingness to incur recurring IT charges is positive news for startups such as Nile, Meter, Join Digital, Ramen and Shasta Cloud, who are ramping up deployment of their Campus NaaS (CNaaS) offers. CNaaS is a market segment that grew 65 percent in 2024," added Morgan.

Additional highlights from the Campus NaaS and Public Cloud-Managed LAN Advanced Research Report:



The Public Cloud-Managed LAN market is expected to exceed $12 billion in 2029.

HPE's Cloud-Managed offer has grown faster than the market, and the company's pace of development seems unaffected by the pending lawsuit aiming to prevent HPE's acquisition of Juniper.

CNaaS revenue is accelerating thanks to increased traction with MSPs and Systems Integrators. The three types of CNaaS offer: Enabler, Turnkey, and LAN-as-a-Utility will be subject to different market drivers and suitable to different verticals, and are expected to grow at different rates.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Campus NaaS and Public Cloud-Managed LAN report defines the key characteristics of CNaaS and investigates the various types of services available on the market. It quantifies both the CNaaS and the Public Cloud-Managed LAN markets in terms of revenues and shipments, and provides forecasts for the next five years. The report compares CNaaS and Public Cloud-Managed LAN revenues to overall campus LAN equipment sales, including Wireless LAN and Campus Ethernet switching manufacturer revenues. Also included is a summary of some of the available vendor offers and a regional breakdown of the market opportunity. For more information about the report, please contact us at [email protected] .

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit .

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

