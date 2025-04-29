Amplify Etfs Launches The Next Generation Of Bitcoin Option Income Etfs
1An option premium is the cost an option buyer pays to the seller for the right to trade an asset at a set price within a certain period.
2Out of the money (OTM) options has a strike price that the underlying security has yet to reach.
*The Funds do not invest directly in bitcoin . Bitcoin ETPs are exchange-traded investment products not registered under the 1940 Act that seek to generally match the performance of the price of Bitcoin, and trade intra-day on a national securities exchange.
There is no guarantee that BITY will achieve the Target Option Premium in any given year . If the NAV of the Fund remains level or decreases during any one-year period, the annualized premium generated by the Fund may be significantly less than the Target Option Premium for that time period.
Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at Read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the investment strategy will be successful. The Funds are considered to be non-diversified. The Funds are actively managed and their performance reflects the investment decisions that the Adviser makes for the Funds.
The Funds face risks by investing in Bitcoin through the Bitcoin ETP and Bitcoin ETP Options, as bitcoin is a new and highly speculative investment. The market for bitcoin is volatile and subject to rapid changes, regulatory actions, and numerous challenges to widespread adoption. Issues such as slow transaction processing, variable fees, and price volatility further increase these risks.
There is a lack of consensus regarding the regulation of digital assets, including bitcoin, and their markets. Trading in shares of a Bitcoin ETP on U.S. securities exchanges may be halted due to market conditions or for reasons that, in the view of an exchange, make trading in shares of the Bitcoin ETP inadvisable.
Option contract prices are volatile and affected by changes in the underlying asset's value, interest or currency rates, and expected volatility, all of which are influenced by political, fiscal, and monetary policies. The Funds may use FLEX Options, which can be less liquid than standardized options. This may make it difficult to close out FLEX Options positions at desired times and prices.
With covered call risk, the Funds might miss out on profits if the security's value rises above the option's premium and strike price while still facing potential losses if the value declines. With covered put risk, significant stock price increases can lead to substantial losses on your short position. The premium provides some income but may not fully offset the loss if the stock rallies unexpectedly.
The Funds currently expect to make distributions on a monthly basis, a portion of which may be considered return of capital.
Amplify Investments LLC serves as the investment adviser to the Funds. Kelly Strategic Management, LLC and Penserra Capital Management LLC each serve as investment sub-advisers to the Funds.
Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
