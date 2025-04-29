403
Brazil’S Mining Sector Bets On Critical Minerals And Iron Ore For Growth
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's mining sector, according to the Brazilian Mining Institute (IBRAM), will see $68.4 billion in investments between 2025 and 2029.
This figure is 6.6% higher than the previous five-year period. Investors continue to focus on iron ore, which will receive $19.6 billion, or 28.7% of the total. This money will fund 24 projects across Brazil, with Minas Gerais and Pará leading in production and investment.
The mining industry remains a pillar of Brazil's trade balance. In the first half of 2024, mining exports reached 186 million tons, worth $21.5 billion. These exports accounted for 41% of the country's trade surplus.
The sector's performance helped limit the national trade deficit, even as iron ore prices fluctuated between $90 and $145 per ton in 2024. For 2025, analysts expect average prices around $92 per ton, with production volumes likely to rise.
Vale, Brazil's largest mining company, expects to produce 325 to 335 million tons of iron ore in 2025, up from 328 million tons in 2024. CSN Mineração, the second largest exporter, will invest R$13.2 billion ($2.32 billion) to increase its annual capacity to 43.5 million tons by 2028.
These companies rely on integrated logistics, including railways and export terminals, to move ore efficiently to global markets. China remains the dominant buyer, taking 67% of Brazil's iron ore exports in 2024.
This demand persists despite reduced steel production in China. Brazil's high-quality ore, with higher iron content, offers a cost advantage for Chinese steel mills.
Brazil's Mining Sector Repositions for Global Relevance
The United States remains a smaller but stable market. Brazilian semi-finished steel and pig iron face tariffs but maintain market share due to their quality and supply reliability.
The sector's focus now shifts to critical minerals like lithium, nickel, copper, and rare earths. Brazil's reserves position the country as a future supplier for electric vehicles and renewable energy industries.
Investors and mining companies see new opportunities in regions like Lithium Valley, where projects aim to rival Australia 's output. Mergers and acquisitions surged in 2024, with 30 deals-a 42.85% increase from the previous year-mostly targeting assets rich in critical minerals.
Despite these prospects, the sector faces challenges. Infrastructure bottlenecks and regulatory hurdles can delay projects and increase costs. Global market fragmentation and trade disputes also create uncertainty.
However, Brazil's stable regulatory framework and competitive production costs attract both local and foreign investors seeking to diversify supply chains away from China. Brazil's mining sector stands at a crossroads.
The country's vast resources and rising investment in both iron ore and critical minerals offer a path to greater economic influence. The real story is a sector adapting to global shifts, leveraging its strengths, and seeking new markets while managing persistent risks and competition.
