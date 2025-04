Akamai Firewall For AI Enables Secure AI Applications With Advanced Threat Protection

Akamai's latest solutions use AI to strengthen security while also protecting businesses from AI-driven threats

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM ), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, today announced Firewall for AI , a new solution that provides multilayered protection for AI applications against unauthorized queries, adversarial inputs, and large-scale data-scraping attempts.

As AI rapidly transforms industries, organizations are quickly deploying large language models (LLMs), agentic AI, and other emerging tools. However, these innovations introduce new security vulnerabilities, including adversarial attacks, model extraction, API abuse, and large-scale data scraping - threats that existing web application firewalls (WAFs) are not designed to mitigate. Combined with other new enhancements such as API LLM Discovery, Akamai Firewall for AI provides customers with a holistic set of AI-driven capabilities.

"Traditional security solutions do not stop AI threats," said Rupesh Chokshi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Application Security, Akamai. "As enterprises embrace the AI era to unlock new levels of productivity, AI security must be a key enabler. Firewall for AI is a game changer for any enterprise adopting AI. Securing AI applications isn't just about blocking attacks, it's about enabling innovation without compromising security or performance. With Firewall for AI, enterprise models, data, and intellectual property are protected from evolving threats."

Introducing Firewall for AI: Defending AI models from emerging threats

AI models contain valuable proprietary knowledge and sensitive datasets, making them prime targets for attackers. Akamai Firewall for AI addresses this as a purpose-built security solution designed to protect AI-powered applications, LLMs, and AI-driven APIs from emerging cyberthreats. By securing inbound AI queries and outbound AI responses, the firewall closes security gaps that generative AI technologies introduce.

Key features of Firewall for AI include:



Multilayered protection: Blocks adversarial inputs, unauthorized queries, and large-scale data scraping to prevent model manipulation and data exfiltration.

Real-time AI threat detection: Uses adaptive security rules to dynamically respond to evolving AI-based attacks, including prompt injection and model exploitation.

Compliance and data protection: Helps ensure AI-generated outputs remain safe and align with regulatory and industry standards.

Flexible deployment options: Deploys via Akamai edge, REST API, or reverse proxy, enabling seamless integration into existing security frameworks. Proactive risk mitigation: Filters AI outputs to prevent toxic content, hallucinations, and unauthorized data leaks.

Expanding AI-driven security capabilities

To further protect customer AI deployments and empower secure AI adoption, Akamai is also announcing API LLM Discovery, an enhancement to the Akamai API Security platform, that automatically discovers GenAI and LLM API endpoints, categorizes them, and continuously updates security policies to prevent unauthorized access and abuse.

To learn more about these products, please visit our Firewall for AI page or stop by Akamai's booth N-6245 at this year's RSA Conference.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai's full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world's most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai and akamai/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn .

CONTACT:

Akamai PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED