403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany declares additional army assistance for Ukraine
(MENAFN) During an unannounced visit to Kiev on Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced that Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional €11.25 billion ($12 billion) in military support. She emphasized that Berlin's commitment to Ukraine will remain strong regardless of the upcoming change in government.
Germany, currently the second-largest military donor to Ukraine after the United States, is expected to form a new coalition government led by the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the Christian Social Union (CSU), and the Social Democrats (SPD), with CDU leader Friedrich Merz likely to become the next chancellor. Merz has voiced strong support for continued aid to Ukraine and aims to have the new government in place by April 20.
According to a statement on the German Foreign Ministry’s website, Baerbock confirmed that both the current and incoming governing parties have agreed to supply €3 billion in immediate support and commit €8.25 billion in long-term military assistance through 2029. Additionally, Germany will release €130 million in humanitarian and stabilization aid for Ukraine right away.
Baerbock stressed the importance of European solidarity with Ukraine, explaining that her visit was meant to reinforce that message. Germany has already provided around €11 billion in assistance to Ukraine between January 2022 and October 2024, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.
Meanwhile, the United States has altered its approach under President Donald Trump, demanding that Ukraine repay previously provided aid. Despite this shift, Washington and Moscow have been making diplomatic progress, including reaching a partial ceasefire, though Russia remains wary of Kiev's intentions.
Baerbock asserted that Ukraine is committed to a ceasefire, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of obstructing peace efforts. Russia, however, claims Ukraine has violated the truce by attacking key oil infrastructure and continues to criticize Western nations for prolonging the war through military support.
Germany, currently the second-largest military donor to Ukraine after the United States, is expected to form a new coalition government led by the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the Christian Social Union (CSU), and the Social Democrats (SPD), with CDU leader Friedrich Merz likely to become the next chancellor. Merz has voiced strong support for continued aid to Ukraine and aims to have the new government in place by April 20.
According to a statement on the German Foreign Ministry’s website, Baerbock confirmed that both the current and incoming governing parties have agreed to supply €3 billion in immediate support and commit €8.25 billion in long-term military assistance through 2029. Additionally, Germany will release €130 million in humanitarian and stabilization aid for Ukraine right away.
Baerbock stressed the importance of European solidarity with Ukraine, explaining that her visit was meant to reinforce that message. Germany has already provided around €11 billion in assistance to Ukraine between January 2022 and October 2024, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.
Meanwhile, the United States has altered its approach under President Donald Trump, demanding that Ukraine repay previously provided aid. Despite this shift, Washington and Moscow have been making diplomatic progress, including reaching a partial ceasefire, though Russia remains wary of Kiev's intentions.
Baerbock asserted that Ukraine is committed to a ceasefire, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of obstructing peace efforts. Russia, however, claims Ukraine has violated the truce by attacking key oil infrastructure and continues to criticize Western nations for prolonging the war through military support.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment