CAIR Calls for Expulsion of Israeli Minister
(MENAFN) The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on Monday urged the U.S. government to remove an Israeli official from the country, citing an incident involving the alleged mistreatment of a Palestinian-American visitor.
The advocacy group claims that Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir instructed a member of his security team to target a woman wearing a keffiyeh during her participation in the US Council of Muslim Organizations’ (USCMO) 10th Annual National Muslim Advocacy Day held in Washington, DC.
In its official communication, CAIR stated that Ben-Gvir and his security team later encountered student participants and Maryland representatives, along with CAIR's national staff. During this encounter, members of the group referred to Ben-Gvir as a "war criminal."
"We strongly condemn Itamar Ben-Gvir and his security detail for their attempts to intimidate a Palestinian-American woman on Capitol Hill simply because she was wearing an ancient symbol of Palestinian culture," the statement read, underscoring the seriousness with which CAIR views the event.
Robert S. McCaw, CAIR's Government Affairs Director, did not hold back in his denunciation. He described Ben-Gvir as "a racist, a war criminal and a coward who should be in The Hague, not wandering the halls of Congress and harassing Americans."
McCaw further implored U.S. lawmakers to avoid contact with the Israeli official and demanded his expulsion from the country.
McCaw also criticized what he sees as a double standard, pointing out the discrepancy between the treatment of peaceful student protesters and Ben-Gvir's access to U.S. political spaces.
"It makes no sense for this war criminal to have free rein to harass Americans while college students who peacefully protested his war crimes are sitting in immigration jails," he said.
