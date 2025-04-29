Pacific Prime Dubai Recognized As Market Leader: Individual Business 2024 By Allianz

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Pacific Prime Dubai , a leader in international health insurance and employee benefits solutions, has proudly received the prestigious“Market Leader: Individual Business 2024” award from Allianz. The award was presented during a ceremony held at Pacific Prime Dubai's office on April 18, 2025.

The award underscores Pacific Prime Dubai's dedication to delivering innovative insurance solutions tailored to individual needs while maintaining the highest standards of service. Pacific Prime has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt to market demands and exceed client expectations.

Cheryl Beattie, Head of Sales for Health and Benefits in the Middle East & Africa at Allianz, remarked during the award presentation:“We are delighted to acknowledge and recognize Pacific Prime with the prestigious award of Market Leader: Individual Business 2024. Once again, Pacific Prime was the top-performing broker for Allianz Partners Health across the MEA region, and they continue to lead the way in this specialized segment. Thank you for always recognizing the importance of treating us as a true partner and not just a supplier. This, along with proactive collaboration throughout the year, is what really makes Pacific Prime stand out in this segment. We look forward to continued mutual success throughout 2025.”

David Hayes, Regional CEO of Pacific Prime Dubai, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating:“We are truly honored to receive the Market Leader award from Allianz. This achievement reflects our commitment to excellence and the strong partnership we have cultivated with Allianz. Our proactive collaboration is essential to providing exceptional service to our clients, and we pledge to keep this spirit alive. Together, we can continue to deliver outstanding insurance solutions that truly benefit our clients.”

About Allianz

The Allianz Group, one of the world's foremost insurers and asset managers, serves approximately 128 million private and corporate clients in nearly 70 countries. Allianz provides a comprehensive range of insurance services, including property, life, and health insurance, along with assistance services to credit insurance. With a robust investment portfolio of around €776 billion managed on behalf of its insurance customers, Allianz is also a leader in responsible investment practices, reflected in its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

To learn more about Allianz, please visit:

About Pacific Prime

Established in 2000, Pacific Prime is an award-winning global insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist that offers individual and corporate insurance solutions. With a USD $1 billion premium under management, Pacific Prime is now the third largest employee benefits broker and the leading flexible benefits solutions provider in the Asia Pacific after acquiring CXA Group's brokerage arms in 2021. The brokerage has over 1,000 employees and 15 offices worldwide, including Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the UAE, Indonesia, the UK, the US, Mexico, the Philippines, and Australia.

To learn more about Pacific Prime, please visit:

