Second Edition Of QCA Public Primary Schools Championship Draws Huge Participation

Doha, Qatar: The second edition of the Public Primary Schools Chess Championship, organised by the Qatar Chess Association (QCA) as part of the“Naqla” project, concluded recently with the participation of 280 male and female students representing 12 schools.

The championship was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education. It featured separate five-round tournaments for boys' and girls' government schools.

QCA President Mohammed Al Mudahka affirmed that the championship is part of the ongoing Chess in Schools project, launched by the association to promote chess among students, develop young talent, and increase participation in local tournaments.

He praised the high level of engagement and the players' growing understanding of the game's rules.

Hamad Al Tamimi, Executive Director of QCA, highlighted the success of the event, crediting the strong partnership with both ministries.

He expressed a commitment to further developing the tournament under the Naqla project, noting that the competitive stages revealed promising talents poised to benefit Qatar's chess scene.

Al Tamimi also extended his gratitude to the participating schools for their support and contributions to the tournament's success.