Peru River Flooding Kills Two Children, Five Still Missing
(MENAFN) At least two children lost their lives and five people are still unaccounted for after the Casca River overflowed early Monday in Ancash, a western region of Peru, local health authorities reported.
Ricardo Natividad, a regional health official, stated that the tragedy occurred in the Independencia district of Huaraz province following a landslide that triggered the river’s flooding.
"The police are searching for survivors and victims. So far, they have reported five missing people and two deceased children," Natividad shared in a video posted online.
He also noted that mental health support is being provided to residents, many of whom are grappling with hunger.
As per reports, around 100 individuals have been affected. Additional reports highlighted significant damage, including the destruction of several homes, three bridges, power outages, and the collapse of local roads.
