403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Spanish Energy Supplier Says Blackout Might Last 6-10 Hours
(MENAFN) Spain’s main energy supplier announced on Monday that the widespread power outage currently affecting Spain and Portugal could persist for a duration of six to ten hours, as reported by regional news outlets.
Eduardo Prieto, the head of services at the Spanish energy company Red Electrica, described the situation as “exceptional and totally extraordinary,” stating that it may require between six and ten hours to fully resolve, based on a newspaper.
The company, Red Electrica, also confirmed that electricity had started to return in some areas in the northern and southern regions of the Iberian Peninsula.
Despite these partial recoveries, the ongoing blackout—whose origin is still unclear—continues to disrupt transportation services across numerous zones.
The power failure occurred around midday on Monday, affecting not only Spain and Portugal but also parts of Andorra and extending into sections of France.
Officials have launched an investigation to determine the root cause of the outage.
Spain’s National Institute for Cybersecurity is analyzing whether the disruption may have resulted from a potential cyberattack.
In response, the Spanish administration has convened an urgent session with Red Electrica to coordinate efforts.
Premier Pedro Sanchez, along with other government officials, is expected to participate in the meeting.
Additionally, emergency measures have been put into effect in Madrid to address the crisis and organize a coordinated response.
Eduardo Prieto, the head of services at the Spanish energy company Red Electrica, described the situation as “exceptional and totally extraordinary,” stating that it may require between six and ten hours to fully resolve, based on a newspaper.
The company, Red Electrica, also confirmed that electricity had started to return in some areas in the northern and southern regions of the Iberian Peninsula.
Despite these partial recoveries, the ongoing blackout—whose origin is still unclear—continues to disrupt transportation services across numerous zones.
The power failure occurred around midday on Monday, affecting not only Spain and Portugal but also parts of Andorra and extending into sections of France.
Officials have launched an investigation to determine the root cause of the outage.
Spain’s National Institute for Cybersecurity is analyzing whether the disruption may have resulted from a potential cyberattack.
In response, the Spanish administration has convened an urgent session with Red Electrica to coordinate efforts.
Premier Pedro Sanchez, along with other government officials, is expected to participate in the meeting.
Additionally, emergency measures have been put into effect in Madrid to address the crisis and organize a coordinated response.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment