Convene Special Session Of Parliament To Discuss Pahalgam Terror Attack, Rahul, Kharge To PM Modi

MENAFN - Live Mint) Congress President Malikarjun Kharge and Leader of Oppostion in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack.

“At this moment, when unity and solidarity is essential, opposition believed that it is important to convene a special session of both houses of Parliament at the earliest. This will be a powerful demonstration of our collective resolve and will to deal with the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam on innocent citizens on 22 April 2025. It is our fond hope that the session will be accordingly convened,” Kharge said.

